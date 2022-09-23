IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Harshal Patel gets trolled by disappointed fans for underwhelming performance

Follow us on Image Source : AP Harshal Patel in action

In the second T20I match between India and Australia on Friday, Harshal Patel conceded 32 runs in his two overs with an economy rate of 16, making the fans furious and disappointed.

Harshal made a comeback after doing an intense rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy for his side strain. Before playing the three-match T20I series after recovering from injury, he was ruled out the the Asia Cup. In the first T20I, Patel gave away 49 runs in his four overs with an economy of 12.20.

Patel's underwhelming performance resulted in Twitter getting flooded with sarcasm.

Earlier in the match which was reduced to eight overs, India won the toss and opted to bowl. Australia set a target of 91.

Full squads:

Indian squad

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar

Australia Squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar

