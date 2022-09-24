IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Dinesh Kartik opens up on his preparation and his role for team India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Kartik after India's victory on Australia

Highlights India won the match by 6 wickets

The match was reduced to 8 overs per side

The series now hangs in balance with India and Australia having 1 victory each

IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma-led team India steamrolled Australia as the skipper played a swashbuckling innings of 46* off 20 deliveries. Virat Kohli failed yet again as he could score 11 off 6 deliveries. KL Rahul also couldn't contribute as he perished on 10 off 6 deliveries. As India chased down Australia's 92 runs, skipper Rohit Sharma was joined in by Dinesh Kartik who scored 10* off 2 deliveries with a strike rate of 500.00.

Kartik for a long time now has been the strongest contender for India's never-ending search for a finisher. On many occasions now, Kartik has been preferred over Rishabh Pant and has made it to India's final playing XI. It is a coincidence that Kartik, who was an ensemble part of India's World Cup-winning squad in 2007 will now take the flight to Australia when Rohit Sharma and co. embark on their journey to the World Cup.

After a stellar season with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dinesh Kartik has continued to travel and play for India. The wicketkeeper-batsman opened up on his process and said that it is all about creating different scenarios in the nets and executing them in the middle.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma gets candid on Axar Patel & Jasprit Bumrah's World Cup preparations

The Tamil Nadu-based batsman said:

Over some time, I've been practicing for this, I've been doing it for RCB now and I'm happy doing it here. So it's a consistent routine for some time. I do a lot of scenario practices and also Rahul (Dravid) bhai and Vikram (Rathour) bhai have been accommodating of how I want to practice, and what kinds of shots I want to practice. I have been very specific with it. I don't practice too much but I like to keep it as specific as possible, said Karthik after India leveled the series against Australia. I think it's something that we are trying, there are times when there could be a couple of overs where an Axar Patel could target a spinner and take them on. Related Stories T20 World Cup: From commentator to World Cup, Dinesh Karthik tweets 'Dreams do come true' T20 World Cup 2022: Chance to recreate history for Karthik and Rohit as India gear up for tournament IND vs AUS LIVE: Abhinav Mukund backs compatriot, says ‘Karthik should play the finisher's role'

Kartik was all praises for skipper Rohit Sharma who took the game away from the Aussies. The Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batsman hailed Hardik Pandya and his batting prowess and said that not many players are like him and can strike the long ball. While addressing his contemporary Kartik also said that everybody is aware of Pant the batsman and on his day, he can hit the bowlers at his will.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News