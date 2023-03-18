IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch second match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India face Australia in second ODI

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI, Live Streaming Details: The Indian Cricket Team on Friday made a winning start to the ODI series against Australia as they outclassed the Aussie side by 5 wickets. After defeating Australia in Wankhede, India look to clinch the three-match series in Visakhapatnam. The Indian team will now be led by Rohit Sharma again as he will return to the side after missing the opening match due to family commitments. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan might have to make way for the captain. Also, the teams will be having their fingers crossed as rain is expected to trouble the action at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Before we dive deep into the action, here are all the live-streaming details of the match.

When will the 2nd IND vs AUS ODI match be played?

The 2nd ODI match will be played on March 19, Sunday.

Where will the 2nd IND vs AUS ODI match be played?

The 2nd ODI match will be played at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam

When will the 2nd IND vs AUS ODI match start?

The match will start at 1:30 PM IST

Where will the 2nd IND vs AUS ODI match be telecasted?

The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where can the 2nd IND vs AUS ODI match be live-streamed?

The 2nd ODI match can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Full Squads

India's squad for the ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad for ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Latest Cricket News