IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore pitch report and weather update

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore Pitch Report: After a comprehensive victory in the first match at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in Mohali, team India will now look to clinch the ongoing three-match ODI series by winning the second game to be contested at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24.

Both teams will head into the contest in search of answers to a few key questions. For Australia, it remains to be seen how comfortable Mitchell Marsh is while opening the batting alongside David Warner as the unforeseen injury to Travis Head has created a loophole up the order for opposition teams to exploit. Marnus Labuschagne looked good for his 39 off 49 deliveries but needs to score big and soon enough to ensure a wild-card entry into Australia's World Cup squad.

For India, Shardul Thakur's form looks like more than just a bit of concern. Shardul leaked runs at an alarming rate of 7.80 and conceded 78 in his 10 overs in Mohali. So, there are question marks on his bowling form and it needs a quick redressal. On the weather front, the chances of rain in Indore on Sunday are merely 10% but the humidity will be around 89% and that may cause trouble for the players.

Holkar Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

It is always a batting-friendly deck at the Holkar Cricket Stadium and the game tends to swing in the favour of the team that outscores the opponent. Nothing different is to be expected this time around either. The boundary dimensions are short and hence the bowlers will have a hard time bowling on the surface. Not to forget, it is the same venue where former India opener Virender Sehwag scored his first and only ODI double hundred against the West Indies and took their bowlers to the cleaners.

Holkar Cricket Stadium ODI Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 6

Matches won batting first: 4

Matches won bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 320

Average second innings score: 267

Highest total scored: 418/5 by India vs West Indies

Highest score chased: 294/5 by India vs Australia

Lowest total recorded: 225 all out by South Africa vs India

Lowest total defended: 247/9 by India vs South Africa

