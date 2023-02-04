IND vs AUS 2023: Virat Kohli shares practice session picture as India gear up for Australian challenge at home

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli in nets

IND vs AUS 2023: India and Australia have begun their preparations for the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the two giants face each other in India. The Men in Blue look to make their second consecutive World Test Championship final but will need to dominate the Aussies. Meanwhile, former captain Virat Kohli has shared a picture of his training session ahead of the first test.

India trained in Nagpur as several batters and bowlers showcased their skills. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave information about the beginning of Team India's preparations on its official Twitter handle.

BCCI has shared a photo of some players of the Indian team preparing for the first match of the series against Australia, in which batters including Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav can be seen doing batting practice at the nets along with captain Rohit Sharma. Ravindra Jadeja who was recently considered fit to join the upcoming series after playing a Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu was also spotted in the pictures.

Murali Kartik on rank spinning pitches

Meanwhile, former Indian Cricketer and expert Murali Kartik has stated that ranked turning tracks can backfire for the Indian team. Speaking to PTI, the former spinner said, "Playing spinners on flat deck isn't the problem. We must admit that our batters have struggled against quality spin bowling on tracks that have offered turn. I don't know what kind of tracks will be in the offing but rank turners could backfire."

Murali Kartik has also picked who should play between Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. "If it is a flatter deck, then Kuldeep could be a good choice as he has the skills to take the pitch out of the equation. If it starts turning from the second day onwards, Axar could come in. But if you ask me, invariably the third spinner will be under-bowled as you expect your two main guys to do the job," he said.

