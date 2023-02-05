IND vs AUS 2023: Ravindra Jadeja shares comeback story, says excited to don Indian colours back

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravindra Jadeja shares his comeback story after injury

IND vs AUS 2023: India's Ravindra Jadeja has made a comeback to competitive cricket after featuring in a Ranji Trophy match in January 2023. The Indian all-rounder was out of action for about five months before leading Saurashtra in a match against Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the Indian star, who cleared a fitness test ahead of the Australian series, has shared his comeback story in the team.

'Blessed to have got another chance': Jadeja

The Indian all-rounder Jadeja stated that he is excited to wear the Indian jersey back again and he is blessed to have got the chance. "Excited that I'm wearing the Indian jersey after more than five months. I have been blessed that I got a chance again. The recovery journey was quite up and down because if you stay away from cricket for five months then it is a little bit frustrating. Obviously, I was eagerly waiting to attain fitness to play for India again," he said.

Surgery was needed at any cost

The Southpaw also opened up that he needed to undergo surgery at any cost and there was a minimal chance to feature in the T20 World Cup had he undergone surgery after that. "My knee was struggling me, so, I had to undergo the surgery. I had to decide whether I want to undergo surgery before the World Cup or after that. So the doctor also advised me to get it done before the World Cup as there was a minimal chance to play the World Cup even if I had delayed it," he added.

Jadeja also stated that the post-surgery period was tough because regular training and rehab were to be followed properly. He also credited the physios and trainers to have helped him a big way in recovery even on off days at the National Cricket Academy.

Do it for the country, not for you!

The Indian player also shared a special message by the NCA trainers given to him after the surgery. "The 2-month period after injury was tough. I was not able to go anywhere and walk properly, so that time was critical. My family and friends were obviously with me. Even the NCA trainers kept me motivated at the NCA (during rehab) when my body was paining (during exercise). They pushed me that 'do it for your country and not for you'", he added.

He also shed light on his comeback match in cricket. "It felt a bit awkward when I walked in to play on the first day as I was out of action for 5 months. I was in doubt whether my body will be able to sustain the whole day, it was tough on the first day and you are well aware of the heat in Chennai. But later my body got used to the conditions. It was a nice match, I felt I can play four-day five-day cricket. It gave me confidence ahead of the big tournament (Border-Gavaskar Trophy. I hope everything will go well," Jadeja said.

