IND vs AUS 2023: Rahul Dravid opens on India's extended training camp ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

IND vs AUS 2023: As the big Aussie challenge awaits Rohit Sharma's Indian Cricket team, the Men in Blue are having an extended training camp in Nagpur. The Indian stars reached Nagpur a week ahead of the opening Test, which begins on February 9 to prepare for the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Meanwhile, India's head coach Rahul Dravid has highlighted the importance of getting an extended camp.

In a video posted by BCCI, Dravid said, "We have had a couple of really long sessions. I think it's really exciting as a coaching staff because you don't actually get times like this due to the amount of cricket we play. You don't get time actually to do a camp or you can get an extended period of time where you get to work with players and build up towards the Test series."

In between India's limited overs games in January, the management and the Board planned for the camp ahead of the crucial Test series against the Pat Cummins' led Australia. "Just to be able to get this week has been really exciting for us and we, as a coaching staff, have been planning and preparing for this for almost a month or so on what we will do in these four-five days. I'm glad it has all come together really well," he added.

'Emphasis is on slip fielding' Dravid

Meanwhile, the Indian coach has also stated that the team is training hard on close-in catching. "Fielding side of things as well, that has been really important as well. The close-in catching which we think is going to become a really important part of the series. There's a lot of emphasis and focus on close-in catching, slip fielding, things like that when you are on the road all the time and don't get time to build and work on those things," he added.

Notably, Dravid also claimed that the Indian players are in good shape ahead of the series and are gearing up for the series opener in Nagpur. India and Australia will face each other in a high-profile four-match Test series in India. The Aussie side is the No.1 Test team in the world, while the Indian side is the No.2 ranked team. India are the current holder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

