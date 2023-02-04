IND vs AUS 2023: India on brink of major feat as Rohit Sharma's men face Pat Cummins-led Australia

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India face Australia in four-match series

IND vs AUS 2023: India and Australia are all set to have a crack at each other in a high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy from 9th February onwards. The series between the two sides is crucial for deciding the finalists of the World Test Championship 2023 finalists. But along with the WTC final spot, India eye one more major target against the Australian team.

India on brink of 'THIS' major feat

India and Australia have faced each other in 27 Test series since 1947-48. Australia have won 12 times, while India have outclassed the Aussies 10 times. Notably, no team has ever won 4 consecutive Test series against each other. India belted their third consecutive Test series against the Aussies when they historically beat them in 2020/21. The Men in Blue now have a chance to win four consecutive Test series.

Individual records between India and Australia

Most runs

The highest run-scorer in all India vs Australia Test series is Sachin Tendulkar. The former Indian Legend has amassed 3630 runs at an average of 55 which also includes 11 tons. Ricky Ponting is the second highest run-getter for them with 2555 runs at an average of 54.36. Among the current players, Cheteshwar Pujara leads the tally with 1893 runs, while Steve Smith and Virat Kohli follow him with 1742 and 1682 runs, respectively.

Most wickets

The list of the most wickets among the two sides is also led by Indian stalwarts. Anil Kumble has the most wickets when these two giants clash, with 111 scalps, followed by Harbhajan Singh, who has 95 wickets. Nathan Lyon is the highest wicket-taker among the Aussies and has taken 94 wickets.

Highest individual score

The highest individual score is made by Michael Clarke as the Aussie star smashed an unbeaten 329 to take his side home in 2012 in Sydney. India's VVS Laxman is next on the list as he amassed 281 runs in an Epic Test match at Eden Gardens in 2001.

Best bowling

The best bowling figures between the two giants are also led by an Indian. Jasubhai Patel scalped 9/69 in an inning in the Kanpur Test match in 1959, while Lyon is second on the list with 8/50 in Bangalore in 2017. Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh has the best figures in a match (15/217 in Chennai 2001).

India vs Australia Test series results

India and Australia have faced each other in 27 series, out of which Australia have won 12 times, while India have won 10 times. 5 series ended in a draw. India have hosted the Aussies 14 times and have won 8 times, while losing only 4 times. 2 of those series ended in a draw. Australia won the first three series from 1947/48 while India found a win on their eighth attempt

Latest Cricket News