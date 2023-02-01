IND vs AUS 2023: Boost for Aussies as Usman Khawaja granted visa to travel to India for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Khawaja granted visa for his travel to India

IND vs AUS 2023: In a big boost for the Australian Cricket Team, their star opening batter Usman Khawaja was on Wednesday reportedly granted a visa for his travel to India. The Australian batter missed the morning flight due to a delay in the issuance of travel documents. Khawaja is set to fly to India on Thursday.

According to a report in Sydney Morning Herald, Khawaja's visa and passport were handed over to a Cricket Australia representative on Wednesday night in Melbourne. Notably, the Australian squad and support staff left for the team's training base in Bengaluru on two separate flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, but Khawaja's passport and visa had not been delivered by the Indian high commission.

Khawaja had also expressed his disappointment for not getting the visa. Me waiting for my Indian Visa like #stranded #dontleaveme #standard #anytimenow," Khawaja wrote on Instagram.

Former Australian star Steve O'Keefe backs Australia to beat India

Notably, a former Aussie star spinner has put his weight behind his national side to do well in India. Australia's Steve O’Keefe has stated that players from the current Australian team have a good experience of playing in challenging Indian conditions and the team can go closer than they were in the previous 2-1 loss at India's home in 2017. “I’m so bullish about this team. A lot of those guys who are part of that 2017 experience would have learned so much from that series. At times we got close, and the next time becomes a little easier. I believe that is going to be the case this time," O'Keefe said to the Herald and The Age.

Australia's test squad for India:

Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

