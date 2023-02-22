IND vs AUS 2023: Aussie batting coach sheds light on Steve Smith's aggressive dressing room outburst

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian batting coach Michael di Venuto on Steve Smith

IND vs AUS 2023: Australia are having a horrendous time in India and the recently concluded Test matches have been proof of it. Both the Test matches that were played in Nagpur and Delhi ended in three days and this certainly isn't a good thing to look at from the Australian perspective. Their batting failed miserably and has been the major reason for their downfall in recent times. The visitors emphasized prepared to counter spin, but their performances so far speak otherwise.

Surprisingly, Australia bundled out under one session on the third day of the Delhi Test match. Travis Head top scored with 43 runs from 46 deliveries. Labuschagne tried to steer Australia out of murky waters with his gritty 35 but the Indian spinners were extremely dominant. Aussie southpaw Steven Smith in particular is having one horrid series. The right-handed batter could only score 71 runs in two matches. Smith has scored these runs at an average of 23.67. After Australia's shocking surrender in the second innings, Aussie batting coach Michael di Venuto shed light on how Smith reacted to his dismissal.

Australia are currently wrapped in the shackles of defeat. India are 2-0 up in the series and have retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy. This is the fourth consecutive time that the Indian team has won the trophy. They defeated the Aussies in 2017, 2018-19, and 2020-21. Adding to Australia's woes, they have been plagued with multiple injuries, David Warner and Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of the entire series and Aussie skipper Pat Cummins has flown back to Australia due to personal reasons. The third Test match will start on March 1, 2023, and will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

