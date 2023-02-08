IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Weather Report - What role will weather play in India vs Australia match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nagpur weather report

Team India will face Australia on day 1 of the 1st Test match of the four-match series on Thursday. The game will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. Both countries are currently ranked 1st and 2nd with Australia claiming the top spot in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023 cycle and will want to win the Test series starting from February 9 in order to earn crucial points ahead of the WTC final.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast at Nagpur -

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is very less possibility of rain to interrupt the match and a cover cloud cover of less than 81% is expected on the first day of the 1st Test.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to fluctuate between being slightly dry and ideally humid throughout the match and the humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 16% to 41% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 18 degrees celsius at the beginning of the game and is expected to increase to 32 degrees celsius towards the end. A cloud cover between 45% to 81% is expected throughout the match.​​​

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt bowling considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

