IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Vikram Rathour lavishes praise on Rohit Sharma after phenomenal 100 on Day 2 | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma in action on Day 2

Rohit Sharma's class as a Test opener was on full display on Day 2 of the 1st Test match between India and Australia as the Indian captain slammed a phenomenal 100 on a pitch that wasn't batting-friendly.

Speaking to media post the day's play, Vikram Rathour said that Rohit adapts really well and he was made to work hard for his 100 as normally he likes to take charge after a few deliveries. Sharma finished his innings with a score of 120 off 212 balls.

"I think that's the quality he has as a batter. He adapts really well. He's somebody who can change his game. You know we've seen how he was in India and how he scored his runs in the series that he started playing as an opener against South Africa. Then we travelled to England. He played completely differently on the surfaces which required you to play tight. And today, it wasn't an easy wicket. He was made to work hard. Normally he takes charge after scoring the initial run. He really likes to push (the rate of scoring)," Rathour said in the post-play press conference on Friday.

Talking about if India has batted Australia out of the game, Vikram iterated that they are indeed in a good position, but the game is on till the last ball is bowled.

'I would say that till the last ball is not bowled, the game is on. But yeah, it was a good session. I think we are really privileged to have three reality-quality players. So, looking back, it's a great position to be in as a team. We are really lucky, I think fortunate to have all three," said Rathour.

Match Situation

India, no doubt, is on top and it will take a Herculean effort from Australia to even come close. The situation is such that the Kangaroos are potentially looking at an innings defeat. If Jadeja and Axar can stitch together another 70-80 runs, it will all, but rule the Aussies out of the game. Ravindra Jadeja deserves a special mention as the Baroda all-rounder has been nothing short of spectacular in his return game. He first took a fifer and then slammed an unbeaten 50. Talk about having a dream game!

Day 3 will be big and by the end of it, we'll know who's winning it.

Also Read

Latest Cricket News