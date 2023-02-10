Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS 1st Test: Team India clears air on ball tampering issue to match referee; Jadeja used pain-relief

Team India have cleared the air on the ball-tampering issue surrounding Ravindra Jadeja after he was accused by the Australian media on Thursday (February 9). The 34-year-old all-rounder who scalped five wickets in the Australian innings was accused by Australian media to have used a substance on the ball to tamper it while he was enjoying a magnificent spell. The Indian team management have now taken the matter to match referee Andy Pycroft who stated that Jadeja used pain relief.

Match Referee brings issue into notice

After the end of Day 1, match referee Pycroft brought the issue to the notice of India captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. According to Espncricinfo’s report, a video was shown by the match referee to the Indian captain and Jadeja, who were left furious with the incident. The referee according to the International Cricket Council (ICC) can have an independent investigation if he feels a matter is too serious.

In the video footage, Jadeja was seen taking a substance off the back of Mohammed Siraj's palm with his right hand. Jadeja then appeared to rub this substance on to the index finger of his left hand - his bowling arm - just before beginning to bowl a delivery. At no point in the footage was Jadeja seen rubbing anything on the ball itself, though he did have the ball in his hands at the time.

It is also learned that the Australian team did not launch any official complaint and had no idea about the situation which was bought into the limelight by their media. However, upon being asked by the referee, the Indian team management responded quickly and stated that Jadeja only used pain relief on his finger.

When did the incident took place?

In the 46th over of the Day-1, Australia were 120/5 with Alex Carey and Peter Handscomb batting at the crease when Jadeja took the ball in his hand. It was seen that he had a small interaction with pacer Mohammed Siraj and also took some ointment or vaseline kind of thing from him. The all-rounder was seen rubbing that thing on his finger. The Australian media sensed that Jadeja was rubbing the ball with it where as Tim Paine and Michael Vaughan alleged the Indian Cricket Team for wrong-doing.

