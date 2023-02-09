Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS 1st Test: Suryakumar Yadav IN, Shubman Gill Out as Team India announce Playing XI against AUS

Suryakumar Yadav will be making his Test debut for the Indian team for out of favour Shubman Gill as Ravi Shastri presented him with the cap. Suryakumar will be wearing Cap No. 305 while Shubman Gill who is in a rich vein of form has to sit out of the Nagpur Test. KS Bharat is also handed his cap as he too is set to make his Test debut.

SKY earns Test cap

While there was lot of speculation about Surykaumar Yadav’s debut, the news was confirmed before the start of the match. Former India coach, Ravi Shastri joined the team huddle presented Surya with his cap. He was in the Indian squad during the England tour in 2021, but did not make his debut with competition for places.

Suryakumar will wear Cap No. 305 as KS Bharat earned Cap No. 304, who also made his Test debut for India. Bharat will replace Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper after the former met with an accident in December.

Shubman Gill Out

It is worth noting that Shubman Gill has scored five hundreds in all formats since December, but is not in the Indian Playing XI. Gill recently scored a double hundred in the ODI format while was seen in superb touch during the Sri Lanka and New Zealand series. But Gill’s exclusion means that, KL Rahul will open with Rohit Sharma Surya will play in the middle order.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

