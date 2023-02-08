IND vs AUS 1st Test: Steve Smith reacts to Nagpur wicket, makes big revelation | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@CRICKETCOMAU) Steve Smith reacts to Nagpur wicket

IND vs AUS 1st Test: The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma is all geared up and ready to take on Pat Cummins' Aussies. This is the first time that Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins are leading their sides in this historic battle as full-time Test captains. As far as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy goes, it has always been high-octane. The future of Test cricket heavily depends on series like these. The all-important Ashes and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy are the most sought-after Test series played as far as the longest format of the game is concerned.

Spin has always been the nemesis for overseas teams when they tour the Indian subcontinent and this never changes. Whenever there is a series in India, there is a lot of talk about the pitches being 'rank turners'. Home teams always enjoy various advantages and this applies to the Indian team too. Ahead of the first Test that India are scheduled to play against Australia, a lot has been spoken about the Nagpur track. Weighing into the matter, former Australia skipper Steve Smith has shared his observation about the track that will be used for the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Steve Smith said:

It is pretty dry, particularly at one end. I think it will take a bit of spin. The ball will spin into the left-handers. There is a section that is quite dry. I don't think there will be a heap of bounce in the wicket. It will be a bit skiddy for the seamers and maybe a bit of up-and-down movement as the game goes on. If Cameron Green was fit, we'd have played three spinners, that is a tempting option. We've got a strategy meeting this afternoon but ultimately, it boils down to the selectors to pick the team for the surface.

ALSO READ | Five things to watch out for in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India are the defending champions of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and apart from the coveted title, there are World Test Championship points at stake. The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma will have a stern Test series but they certainly start as favourites.

Latest Cricket News