IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma's men spin Kangaroos to embarrassing innings defeat in Nagpur

Well, the inevitable has happened and as Thanos would say, 'Dread it. Run from it. Destiny Still Arrives.' The Australians came to India looking like a strong side and heading into the 1st Test match at Nagpur, they sure looked like they were up to something this time around.

As it turns out though, they had no idea what they were getting themselves into. It looked bad, Even painful, as India spun Australia to an embarrassing defeat by an innings and 132 runs, bowling them out for just 91 runs in the 2nd innings. This is Australia's second lowest total against India, the first being 83 in 1981 in Melbourne.

It all started as the Kangaroos won the toss and opted to bat on a pitch that looked dry. With all the hullabaloo surrounding spin, it was the duo of Shami and Siraj that scalped out both openers. Smith and Labuschange looked like they came prepared for what was to come, but Sir Jadeja had other plans. He sent them both packing and wrecked absolute havoc as India folded Australia for just 177 runs.

Coming to bat, Rohit Sharma led from the front, smashed 120 runs and was then supported by Ravindra Jadeja (70), Axar Patel (84) and Mohammed Shami (37) to put up a massive 300 on board. Now if Australia were to even get close in this game, someone from their camp had to play a once-in-a-lifetime innings. Unfortunately though, that did not happen as the Indian bowlers just didn't let the Aussie batters off the hook.

India's dominance was on full display as they scaped 10 Australian wickets within a session, and that goes a long way in saying how poor Australia were in this Test. The caravan now moves to Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, where the 2nd Test match is set to be played, starting on Feb 17.

