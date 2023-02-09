Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja runs havoc on return; KS Bharat produces instinctive stumping

Ravindra Jadeja and KS Bharat are running the show for India with ball and gloves respectively after putting the Australian side on the backfoot. Jadeja, who is returning for the Indian team wasted no time and picked his moment to stamp his authority on the contest while Bharat also made sure he was in the pick of things with a quickfire stumping.

Jadeja and Bharat combine for a magical moment

The Saurashtra star who injured his knee during the Asia Cup 2022 dismissed Marnus Labuschagne on the fifth ball of the 36th over. Jadeja flighted his delivery and turned the ball away from the Australian batter who missed the delivery and popped out of the crease, during which Bharat made no mistake to pull off the bails.

The stumping was done at a lightning speed by Bharat and caught the attention of the world. Labuschagne had no chance to return and left for the pavilion with a score of 49 runs.

Jadeja at it again

34-year-old Jadeja then made sure he was in for a hat-trick as he dismissed Matt Renshaw for a golden duck on the last ball of the 36th over. After this, the visitors were left in a poor situation of 84/4 and struggled to cope with the spin.

However, on the first ball of the 38th over, Jadeja bowled a no-ball and missed out on the hat-trick.

Later in the innings, the left-arm spinner produced another magical moment as he dismissed former Aussie skipper Steve Smith (37). Jadeja’s ball did not turn enough and surprised Smith and was left red-faced after being bowled. The Aussies were then left in vulnerable situation.

At the time of writing the Aussies were 129/5 and struggled against the mighty spin attack of India in Nagpur on Day 1.

