IND vs AUS 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel? Here's looking at their record since 2021

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, BCCI Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel

Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja both provide India with the same kind of services. They aren't huge turners of the ball but can stick to one line and length and get the ball to hit the rough time and time again. With the bat in hand, both are more than capable of big innings. Jadjeja, even more so than Axar. But in Jadeja's absence, Axar brought out his A-game and more often than not, did the job for India. He even played a few match-winning innings.

Come the 1st Test of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the team management will have to make a clear decision between these two. The general consensus would have Ravindra Jadeja directly come in place of Axar. But is it that simple? Here's a look at Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel's contribution with both bat and ball since 2021.

Axar Patel

Batting Record

Innings: 13

Runs: 249

Average: 22

Strike Rate: 51

100s: 0

50s: 1

Best: 52

Bowling Record

Innings: 16

Wickets: 47

Economy: 2.31

Best: 6/38

Ravindra Jadeja

Batting Record

Innings: 16

Runs: 569

Average: 38

Strike Rate: 51

100s: 2

50s: 2

Best: 175*

Bowling Record

Innings: 17

Wickets: 22

Economy: 2.33

Best: 5/41

Looking at the records, it isn't that simple now, is it? Axar has way ahead of Jadeja in terms of bowling, but so is Jadeja when it comes to batting. The team management will have to decide which skillset they prefer more and then go ahead with the decision. While it seems like a far-fetched call that both of them will play together, if the team decides to go on that route, the batting will wear an invincible look.

Apart from Axar or Jadeja headache, the team will also have to choose between Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat? More on that here.

The first Test starts on Feb. 9 in Nagpur.

Latest Cricket News