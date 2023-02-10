Follow us on Image Source : FOX SPORTS TWITTER IND vs AUS 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja accused of ball tampering by Australian media; Vaughan also jumps in

Indian star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s sensational five-wicket haul has not gone well with the Australian media after they accused him of ball tampering in the first Test. During the first day of the Nagpur Test on Thursday (February 9), Australia were bowled out for 177 as Jadeja scalped five wickets. The Indian star was then accused by the media of using a pain-relief substance to tamper the ball while former England captain Michael Vaughan also tweeted about the same when Tim Paine raised the issue.

What is the ball tampering case?

Ravindra Jadeja made a brilliant comeback picking up five wickets against Australia in the first innings of the first Test match being played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur but the left-arm spinner's comeback was marred by controversy after allegations of ball tampering against him.

When did the incident took place?

In the 46th over of the Day-1, Australia were 120/5 with Alex Carey and Peter Handscomb batting at the crease when Jadeja took the ball in his hand. It was seen that he had a small interaction with pacer Mohammed Siraj and also took some ointment or vaseline kind of thing from him. The all-rounder was seen rubbing that thing on his finger. The Australian media sensed that Jadeja was rubbing the ball with it where as Tim Paine and Michael Vaughan alleged the Indian Cricket Team for wrong-doing.

"What is it he is putting on his spinning finger ? Never ever seen this ... #INDvsAUS, " tweeted former England captain Michael Vaughan.

"Interesting." A debate has erupted after vision of a questionable moment was spotted during the first innings of the first Test between Australia and India. #INDvAUS," tweeted Fox Cricket.

Tim Paine also has his say

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine was among those to take note of what Jadeja was doing ahead of one of his overs.

Jadeja's superlative performance of 5/47 helped India bowl out Australia for a paltry 177. Ravichandran Ashwin too scalped three wickets while Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami took one wicket each. In reply, Indian batters scored 77/1 going into stumps on Day-1, trailing Australia by 100 runs with nine wickets in hand.

