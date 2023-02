Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravi Ashwin stars

IND vs AUS 1st Test: India's Ravichandran Ashwin starred in the first innings of the Nagpur Test as he took he achieved a big feat in Test cricket. Ashwin, who was considered a nemesis for the Aussie line-up struck late but found the prized wicket of Alex Carey, who was playing expressive cricket. When the Indian spin wizard sent the Australian wicket-keeper batter back to the hut, he became the second fastest player to bag 450 wickets in Test cricket history.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News