IND vs AUS 1st Test: Netizens slam team management for leaving Shubman Gill out

IND vs AUS 1st Test: The historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy is underway and it promises to be another historic cricket series peppered with high-octane clashes. There has been a lot of talk about the pitch and it has come mostly from the Australian media and team management. India are the defending champions of the title and they are in with a great chance to win the trophy once more. India outplayed the Aussies in 2016-17, 2018-19, and the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar series and they want to continue their domination.

The Aussies were scratching their heads over the spin challenge but India had other problems to address, their playing combination. Suryakumar Yadav had a stellar 2022 as far as the T20 format is concerned. It is extremely safe to say that the Mumbai Indians batter has had a meteoric rise and it was only a matter of time before he debuted for India in the white flannels. On the other hand, there is Shubman Gill who has stamped his authority on world cricket and had two spectacular white ball series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The Indian team will always remember their historic win at the Gabba. Nobody had given India any chance to win the series, but Shubman Gill laid the foundation for them early on the final day.

Shubman Gill has now become only the fifth player for India to score centuries across all formats. Interestingly, in the first match Test match against Australia, the Indian team management decided to select Suryakumar Yadav and rest Shubman Gill. This is Suryakumar's Test debut for India. To this date, Gill has scored 736 runs from 13 matches. He averages 57.68 and has the highest individual score of 110.

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

