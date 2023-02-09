Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS 1st Test: KS Bharat finally makes much-awaited debut; joins Suryakumar Yadav for first cap

Srikar Bharat has finally made is Test debut for India after earning his first cap on Thursday (February 9) against Australia. With Rishabh Pant injured due to an injury he suffered in a car accident in December, Bharat was the natural replacement for him. He will become the 304th player to represent India in the red-ball format, while he has donned the Indian Test colours in the past as a concussion substitute in the Kanpur Test in November 2021.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

