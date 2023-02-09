IND vs AUS: Spectators enjoy India vs Australia match; Rohit's fan makes BOLD statement on skipper | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, YOUTUBE Rohit Sharma led India finish first day on high note

IND vs AUS 1st Test | The big rivalry between India and Australia has taken centre stage as both teams are locking horns in the opening Test in Nagpur. India dominated the proceedings with 77/1 at the board on stumps after bowling Australia out for 177. The Indian fans also enjoyed the outing as numerous supporters caught the action live at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Meanwhile, a special Rohit Sharma fan was excited about the match and was hopeful of the Indian captain smashing a double ton in Nagpur. "The Indian matches are always fun to watch. Whether it is Test, ODI or T20I, they are always fun. This is Border-Gavaskar Trophy and it is even a bigger contest," a fan said to India TV. He added, "Rohit Sharma always plays well. In this game, I am confident that he will score a double hundred."

Watch the Video

The Indian team dominated on the first day of the Test match. The first day of the match showed glimpses of assistance to spinners as Australia were first rattled out for 177 before India finished the day at 77/1. Jadeja was the architect of India's bowling as he scalped his 11th Test five-fer.



Australia were jolted early with a twin blow by Indian pacers. Right-handed batters Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne brought them back with a valiant fight in the first session but the Aussies were jolted when Jadeja sent both of them back. Later Ashwin joined the party as India bowled Australia for under 200.

Coming out to bat, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma looked at utter ease as he came out to bat with Indian vice-captain KL Rahul. Australian skipper Cummins threw in every option that he had, but nothing tends to work once Rohit starts to find the middle of his bat. Rahul and Rohit registered a 50-run partnership and India looked well on their course to register a huge total, but Todd Murphy dismissed KL Rahul while he was batting on 20 off 71 deliveries. India then sent R. Ashwin to bat at the end of the day's play. As of now, India are trailing by 100 runs and if Australia are to challenge the hosts, they will have to find a way out on the second day to make inroads into the Indian batting lineup.

