IND vs AUS 1st Test: Emotional Srikar Bharat reflects on debut cap, says 'It's a very proud moment'

India latest Test debutant Srikar Bharat was seen emotional after earning his first cap against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The wicketkeeper batter, who has been with the Indian team for long time finally got is much-awaited debut as Rishabh Pant was out injured and preferred ahead of Ishan Kishan in the pecking order.

Emotional Bharat opens up on debut cap

Bharat was seen emotional in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its website. Bharat has been with the Indian team ever since Wriddhiman Saha was out of favour and was chosen as deputy for Rishabh Pant.

"It was a lot of joy to go back over the years from where it all started. Coming all the way long here and watching my jersey. It's a very proud moment, lots of emotions. It is not just my dream, do many people have dreamt about me playing for India and doing well for India,” an emotional Bharat said.

The Andhra Pradesh star who has excelled in the domestic circuit is the 304th player to represent India in the Test format. He beat off competition from Ishan Kishan, who was another option in the squad.

"So much of hard work behind me, a lot of support strength over the years right from my teammates, my family, my wife, my parents, my friends, coaches. Without their support, it wouldn't have been possible for me to share this stage today," the wicketkeeper batter further added.

“I think a lot of credit goes to them for putting in all they had behind me and making me reach where I am today,” the 29-year-old concluded.

Shubman Gill dropped, Surya In

Alongside Srikar Bharat, the Suryakumar Yadav was also handed his debut as Shubman Gill was not selected in the Playing XI. Sky is expected to play at No. 5 and was presented his cap by Ravi Shastri. Surya is the 305th player to play for India in the Test format. His inclusion in the team has paved way for KL Rahul to play in the opening slot.

India also opted to bring in Axar Patel while Kuldeep Yadav had to warm the bench. India have gone with three spinners and two pace options as Ravindra Jadeja also made his return to the Indian team after his injury care that had ruled him out of the team in recent months.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

