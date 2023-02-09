IND vs AUS 1st Test | 'Bowled 10-12 hours everyday': Ravindra Jadeja after bagging 5-wicket haul in Nagpur

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja bagged a five-fer in Nagpur

IND vs AUS 1st Test | India's Ravindra Jadeja made a brilliant comeback to International cricket after the spinner bagged a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Nagpur Test. Jadeja, who last played for India in Aisa Cup 2022, made a comeback after more than five months. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Jadeja has opened up on his rigorous training to get back into Test rhythm.

The first day of the match showed glimpses of assistance to spinners as Australia were first rattled out for 177 before India finished the day at 77/1. Jadeja was the architect of India's bowling as he scalped his 11th Test five-fer. After the day, the all-rounder reflected on his performance and also on how hard he worked at the NCA. "There was no bounce on the pitch, I was targeting the wicket-to-wicket line. The odd ball was spinning and the odd ball was going straight. Being a left-arm spinner, if you get batter stumped or out caught behind, you always give credit to the ball. In Test cricket, whatever wicket you take, you are happy with that. I was working hard on my bowling when I was in Bangalore at the NCA. I was bowling 10-12 hours every day and that helped me a lot," Jadeja said.

The Indian spinner made a comeback after he played a Ranji Trophy match for Sausrashtra and bagged 7 wickets in the second innings. He also said that the match helped him to bowl better. "Very happy with the manner I was bowling. I was enjoying my bowling. Playing after 5 months, playing Test cricket, it's tough. I was prepared for it and I was working hard on my fitness as well as on my skills at NCA. I played a first-class game (Ranji) after a long time and I bowled almost 42 overs. It gave me a lot of confidence to come here and play a Test match," he added.

Jadeja displayed his class with the ball as he first broke the crucial partnership of Labuschagne and Smith as he got the former. He then sent Renshaw on a golden duck before finding the prized wicket of Smith. Jadeja later trapped Handscomb and debutant Murphy out LBW to complete his 11th five-wicket haul. The Indian team ended the day on a high note as they first bowled Australia out for 177 before scoring 77.

