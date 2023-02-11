IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Axar Patel's batting wasn't why he was chosen over Kuldeep Yadav | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Axar Patel in action during Day 2 of 1st Test

Axar Patel, along with Rohit Sharma and returning Ravindra Jadeja was the reason that India ended Day 2 with a strong possibility of not only winning the Test but doing it with an innings. Heading into the 1st Test, many thought that playing Jadeja and Axar together would do no good as both of them offered the same kind of services, while the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav would add variety to the bowling line-up.

But when the playing 11 was announced, Axar was included instead of Kuldeep Yadav and the general consensus was that he was there owing to his batting prowess, which clearly is more than Kuldeep. However, as it turns out, this wasn't the case. Speaking to the media post-play on Day 2, India's batting coach revealed that it wasn't about Axar Patel's batting, but his bowling record in India got him selected.

"You should have some outstanding record in India as a bowler (to get selected), so I don't think that is even a consideration. His batting of course is a bonus.. It's great that he can bat as well as he can, but as a bowler I think he's got 40 plus wickets in six, six or seven games,'' said Rathour.

Axar's Sarcastic Comment on Australian Media

Axar Patel was interviewed by the broadcasters post day two's play, and the all-rounder took a sly dig at Australian media, saying that the pitch will play well till the time we are batting and after that, it will help spinners. "Till the time we bat tomorrow, the pitch will play well, and when we get the chance to bowl, we'll find help," Axar stated.

Talking about his batting, Axar said that he has worked on his batting and always knew that his technique was good. "Have been doing well with the bat for the last year. That confidence is coming in handy. I always knew my technique was good. When you go in to bat you find some difficulty (on that pitch), but it gets easier after spending some time. The talk with Jadeja was to not lose focus," Axar added.

Day 3 will be big and by the end of it, we'll know who's winning it.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here are top 5 quotes from Indian cricketers

Latest Cricket News