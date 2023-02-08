IND vs AUS 1st Test: Australia look to counter spin challenge, star batter might return after 4 years

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Peter Handscomb in training nets

IND vs AUS 1st Test: The Aussies are all set to take on India in yet another edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Aussies are touring India after 6 long years and there is only one thing that is playing on in their minds, spin, Indian spin. The Aussies roped in Indian domestic spinners to prepare well for the series, but they have a stern task ahead and it will challenge them and their skills to every possible limit. Australia have batters like Steve Smith, David Warner, and Marnus Labuschagne who play spin well, but even they are not used to playing on 'ran turners'.

As a contingency plan, the Aussies might look towards one of their players who has been missing from their Test side for the past 4 years. Although nothing has been confirmed so far, it looks like 31-year-old Peter Handscomb might make it to the Australian XI. Handscomb last played for Australia in 2019 but looking at the dry end of the Nagpur track, it looks likely that Handscomb will wear his 'Baggy Green' again. The Nagpur pitch has been prepared in a certain manner and dry patches have been left outside the left-handers' off-stump at either end.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESPeter Handscomb after being dismissed by Ishant Sharma in 2018-19 IND vs AUS Test match

Australian skipper Pat Cummins refused to participate in any discussion around the Nagpur wicket but he admitted to the fact that the pitch will have disadvantages for the left-handers. Australia have the likes of David Warner, Travis Head, and Usman Khwaja who bat left-handed. This certainly is an advantage for India early on. The murmurs of bringing Handscomb into the fold became rife after all-rounder Cameron Green had to be left out due to his finger injury.

Australian Squad: Australia: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

