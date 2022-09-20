IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli's Mohali connection, will this love affair continue?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Virat Kohli's Mohali connection

Highlights Virat Kohli is yet to be dismissed at Mohali

Virat Kohli's 82* against Australia in 2016 T20 World Cup is the highest individual T20I score here

Virat Kohli scored his 71st international century against Afghanistan on September 8, 2022

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma-led team India is all geared up to face mighty Australia. The Australian team which will play without impact players such as Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, and Mitchell Marsh will look to continue their dominant run against India in their backyard. As far as former India skipper Virat Kohli is considered, Mohali has been his happy hunting ground and he looks at his absolute best at this particular venue.

The former India skipper Virat Kohli has played only two matches at this venue. The sample size of Virat's innings might be small but it is the impact of his innings that makes this venue special for him. The Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart is yet to be dismissed in Mohali. Notably, on both occasions, the modern-day legend has played against teams that had great bowling attack, and to smack them all over the place is no ordinary feat.

The Virat story of 2016 & 2019

Virat Kohli played his first T20I international at Mohali in the year 2016. The match is now a legend of Virat's folklore. India was playing against Australia in the quarter-finals of the 2016 T20 World Cup. The MS Dhoni-led team India was chasing a steep total of 160 in this knockout match. India's number 3 Virat Kohli just walked out and toiled with the Australian bowling. Kohli scored a staggering 82* from 51 balls with 9 boundaries and 2 sixes to his name.

This innings came against the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Shane Watson, James Faulkner, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa. India won the match by 6 wickets and with 5 balls remaining. The Delhi-based batsman then returned to Mohali in 2019, against South Africa, and continued from where he had left. Kohli smashed a swashbuckling 72* off 52 deliveries. As of now, Virat has scored 154 runs at a strike rate of 149.51 at Mohali.

Amidst all the chaos and speculations around his place in team India, Kohli ended his century drought which lasted for more than 1000 days. Announcing his return to the world in style, Kohli smashed 122* in 61 deliveries with the help of 12 boundaries and 6 sixes against Afghanistan in the recently concluded Asia Cup. The former Indian captain's return to form has come as a breath of fresh air and the men in blue will want Virat to continue with what he does best.

