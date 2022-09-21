IND vs AUS 1st T20I: 'Pata nahi aise situations me mai kaise aage ajata hu'- Netizens troll Bhuvneshwar

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bhuvneshwar Kumar in action.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: India on Tuesday lost to Australia in the first T20I in Mohali as the men in blue failed to defend the target of 208 in the second innings. The match was a high-scoring affair as India first posted a big total but Australia sailed past the Indian team to take a 1-0 in the series. After the Indian bowlers failed to restrict Australia and Bhuvneshwar Kumar yet again got hit in the 19th over, fans took to social media and trolled the 32-year-old Kumar.

Talking about the final few overs of the match, Australia needed 55 runs off 24 balls with Tim David and Matthew Wade at the crease. The Aussie batters first scored 15 runs off Bhuvneshwar's 17th over and then smashed Harshal Patel for 22 runs in the next one. With 18 required in the two overs and Australia having the momentum, Bhuvneshwar Kumar could not bowl a tight 19th over as he leaked 16 runs off it. Yuzvendra Chahal got the final over and took David's wicket but Pat Cummins finished the things.

After the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also said that the bowling was good and the team also missed some chances on the field. India dropped a few catches which also dented the team's chances of the win. Earlier, Hardik Pandya powered India to 208 runs with his blistering unbeaten knock of 71 off 30. KL Rahul gave a good start and stitched a 68-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav for the third wicket. After this, Hardik Pandya took off and punished the bowlers with his knock.

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia Playing XI:

Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

