IND vs AUS 1st ODI: When and where to watch India vs Australia live on TV and stream online? India face Australia in the 1st ODI on Oct 19 in Perth, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning after a long break. Shubman Gill leads India, while a depleted Aussie side misses key players. Check where to watch the blockbuster action live on TV and stream online.

Perth:

India will take on Australia in the first ODI of a three-match series on Sunday, October 19, at the Perth Stadium. The spotlight will be firmly on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom are returning to international cricket for the first time since India’s Champions Trophy triumph in March. Their comeback adds an extra layer of excitement to what is already a marquee clash.

Leading India this time will be Shubman Gill, who takes over ODI captaincy duties from Rohit. The young opener will be eager to begin his leadership stint on a high against a formidable Australian side, although the hosts are missing a few key players. India’s last ODI meeting with Australia came in the Champions Trophy semifinal, which the Men in Blue won rather comfortably.

Notably, Australia arrive in Perth without several of their first-choice players. Regular captain Pat Cummins is sidelined due to a stress injury, and Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, and Adam Zampa are also unavailable for at least the opening match. These absences offer India a golden opportunity to assert early dominance in the series. Cameron Green has also been ruled out of the series, with Marnus Labuschagne replacing him.

With both teams in transition and looking to build towards future tournaments, the series promises high-quality cricket and fresh narratives. India will look to test bench strength while also counting on its seasoned stars to deliver.

When to watch India vs Australia?

The first ODI between India and Australia will begin at 9 am IST. The toss will take place at 8:30 am.

Where to watch India vs Australia on TV?

The match between India and Australia will be telecast live on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch India vs Australia online?

The match between India and Australia will be streamed live on JioHotstar.