IND vs AUS 1st ODI pitch report: How surface at Optus Stadium is expected to play in series opener?

The stage is set for the beginning of the white-ball series between India and Australia. The Men in Blue will tour Australia for a three-game ODI series and a five-game T20I series. The first ODI of the series is slated to be held on October 19.

The first ODI between the two sides will be held at the Optus Stadium in Perth, and both sides will be hoping to get off to a good start to the series. However, with the series approaching, many would be wondering how the pitch would fare in the game.

Optus Stadium pitch report

It is worth noting that the surface in the Perth Stadium is often branded as a paradise for the fast bowlers. The pacers will look to get the most out of the surface and trouble the batters, especially in the early stages of the clash. Opting to bowl first and limiting the opponents to a subpar total could be the play for the first ODI.

Optus Stadium - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 6

Matches Won batting first- 1

Matches Won bowling first - 5

Average 1st innings scores - 172

Average 2nd innings scores - 171

Highest total recorded 259/10 (47.4 Ov) by ENG vs AUS

Lowest total recorded 140/10 (31.5 Ov) by AUS vs PAK

Squads:

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc. Games two and three only: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis

India Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal

