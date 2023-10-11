IND vs AFG weather report: How will weather treat India and Afghanistan in Delhi for World Cup match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Delhi will host India and Afghanistan in World Cup 2023 match

Team India will be up against Afghanistan in the national capital, Delhi, on Wednesday, October 11. A hard-fought win against Australia in the opener must have given a lot of confidence to the side as they had to fight to get the two points and they were able to tape the leaking tap and then able to rescue and get over the line, which would have pleased them the most. Now, a few days later, the Men in Blue are in action once again, this time in completely different conditions and city.

The weather has been better in all the five cities so far where the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches have taken place since the warm-ups. It rained in Dharamsala on the eve of the England-Bangladesh but it didn't affect the match and it seems like that will be the case in Delhi as well. Delhi has been sunny mostly apart from a few spurts of rain here or there in the last couple of weeks. On the matchday as well, there is no chance of rain and a full 100 overs match is on the cards.

The temperatures are set to hove around a high of 35 degrees and a low of 22 degrees, which means, there could be some assistance to the faster bowlers in the evening after the sunset when the wind starts blowing. However, looking at how the pitch played in the first game at the venue, it is going to be another run-fest.

India will be hoping that its top-order gets into form after three wickets went down cheaply against Australia. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul did extremely well but before going into the Pakistan game, if the openers and then Shreyas Iyer can get some runs under their belt, that will be the biggest takeaway for the Men in Blue from the Afghanistan match.

