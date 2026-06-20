IND vs AFG weather report: How will weather in Chennai fare for the third ODI of the series?

Chennai:

The stage is set for the highly anticipated third ODI of the ongoing series between India and Afghanistan. The two sides will meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chenni on June 20th, and both sides will be hoping to put in a good performance. It is worth noting that while the Indian team has already clinched the series with two wins and two games, the Men in Blue will aim for a clean sweep.

It is worth noting that India has been extremely dominant in the series so far. With a convincing win in Dharamsala, India followed it up with a mammoth 170-run victory in the second ODI of the series. Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan completed their centuries to take India to the eventual victory.

Having lost the series already, Afghanistan will aim to register a consolation victory, and the side would be looking for a heavily improved performance here in Chennai today. It could be interesting to see how they fare against the in-form Indian side.

With the ODI World Cup 2027 on the horizon, the ongoing series has been good preparation for both sides here, and they will hope to carry the momentum going forward in their next assignments as well. Ahead of the game, let us also have a look at the weather report in Chennai.

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Chennai weather report

According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms at the start of the game. The bad weather is expected to last until 3-4 PM before it subsides, and clear weather is predicted from that moment on. There is a slight chance of rain during the early stages of the clash.

Squads:

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prince Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Harsh Dubey

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Nangeyalia Kharoti, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi

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