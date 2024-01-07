IND vs AFG: BCCI secretary Jay Shah might decide Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's T20I selection | Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

IND vs AFG: Indian stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's T20I selection decision in the Afghanistan series might come from BCCI secretary Jay Shah, PTI reported. The two veterans have reportedly made themselves available for the three-match series as it acts as India's final T20I assignment before next year's World Cup. If they are picked, the duo would be making a return to the 20-over International format for the first time since the T20 World Cup in 2022.

India are yet to name their squad for the Afghanistan T20Is. There have been speculations going on about whether Rohit and Kohli would be recalled in the T20I team. Ajit Agarkar went to South Africa during the India vs South Africa 2nd Test to talk to Rohit and Kohli. PTI reports that both of the players have made themselves available to be picked. India's squad is expected to be announced when Agarkar reaches India. The report adds that with external factors also likely to play a part, the decision might be taken by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

What will be the combination if both are in the Playing XI?

Notably, there have been several young guns knocking on the doors too. The likes of Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma have impressed with their batting in the opportunities that they have got. If both Rohit and Kohli are included in the squad and then in the Playing XI, then India might have to play without any of these to accommodate enough bowling strength too. Hardik Pandya being the fifth bowler in every match might be not much feasible.

"If you have Rohit, Shubman Gill, Virat, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik constituting your top five then where is your left-hander? Now, let's assume you drop Kohli and play Gill at No.3 with Yashasvi Jaiswal opening with Rohit. Can Ajit take that bold call," a former Indian national selector told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Moreover, external factors might also play a part in taking a call on the duo, a former BCCI official said. "The flexibility will always be an issue but there will always be external factors that need to be countered. Did you see ICC promoting the tourney with Kohli's giant billboard video in New York? MI handle put that aerial advert of Rohit and Shaheen Shah Afridi. So there will be external pressure," a former BCCI official said.

"It will be on Jay how much he can empower Agarkar's committee. As of now you need to accommodate both or drop both. The sensible thing would be to include both for Afghanistan and not make any promise for World T20 till the IPL performance is monitored," the official added.