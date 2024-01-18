Thursday, January 18, 2024
     
IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi achieve unique distinction after thriller in Bengaluru

Team India won the three-match T20I series 3-0 with a win in the third and final game. But the last match played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was a thriller and it went down the super over, not once but twice. What is the record Rohit Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi achieved then? Let us know...

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: January 18, 2024 13:54 IST
IND vs AFG
Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi

The third T20I between India and Afghanistan became a part of history as international cricket witnessed multiple super overs for the first time in white-ball cricket. However, if only T20 cricket is considered, this was the second instance in history where result was produced after two super overs. Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) played two super overs in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai.

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma was captain of MI then and Ravi Bishnoi was part of the Punjab side. Both players featured last night as well in the T20I against Afghanistan becoming the first set of players to be part of two matches that resulted in two super overs. Interestingly, the India skipper also became the first ever batter along side Rinku Singh to bat a stunning three times in a single T20I. Both of them joined hands in the powerplay itself to notch up a record partnership.

They batted in the super over too with Rohit Sharma retiring himself out on the last ball when two runs were needed. In the second super over, Rohit and Rinku both came out to bat for the third time in the day becoming a part of history. Unlike the match MI and KXIP (now PBKS), Ravi Bishnoi got a chance to contribute in the super over as he bowled the second super over and scalped both Afghanistan batters in three deliveries to seal India's win.

Super Over rule clarity

Meanwhile, there is a massive confusion when it comes to the rules in the super over. In the first place, when Rohit Sharma retired himself out in the first super over, he shouldn't have been allowed to bat in the second. Moreover, Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott claimed that they weren't aware that a bowler who delivered the first super over cannot bowl the second one. Hence, they had to hand the ball to Fareed Malik despite wanting Azmatullah Omarzai to bowl the second over itself. ICC might have to clarify the rules as crazy things can indeed happen in the upcoming T20 World Cup that is set to take place from June 1 to June 29.

