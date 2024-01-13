IND vs AFG Pitch report: How will surface at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore play in 2nd T20I match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

IND vs AFG Pitch report: The Indian cricket team will be looking to seal the series when they host Afghanistan in the second T20I match at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday, January 14. India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after recording a six-wicket win in the first game in Mohali.

Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal missed the first match due to different reasons but the duo is expected to be part of the playing eleven. India might also bring Avesh Khan and drop one of Washington Sundar or Ravi Bishnoi as the surface is unlikely to make the the difference on Sunday.

On the other hand, Afghanistan batters were impressive to put in a challenging total in the first game and will be looking to level the series with a maiden T20I win against India.

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore Pitch Report

Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium provides a batting-friendly surface in T20 cricket. The average first innings score here is 209 in three T20Is played here, which includes India's famous 260 total against Sri Lanka in 2017. Bowlers are unlikely to get any help from the flat surface and team captains might prefer to bowl first, considering a dew factor in Indore.

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore - The Numbers Game

T20I Stats

Total T20I matches - 3

Matches won batting first - 2

Matches won bowling first - 1

Average 1st Inns scores - 209

Average 2nd Inns scores - 164

Highest total recorded - 260/5 by India vs Sri Lanka

Lowest total recorded - 172/10 by Sri Lanka vs India

Highest score chases - 144/3 by India vs Sri Lanka

Lowest score defended - 227/3 by South Africa vs India

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Squads:

India T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi

Afghanistan T20I squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Karim Janat, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib