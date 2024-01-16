IND vs AFG: India on brink of breaking Pakistan's world record in T20Is as Rohit's men eye whitewash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma.

India and Afghanistan are all set to have a go at each other in the third and final T20I of the three-match series. The Men in Blue have bossed the series so far and have an unassailable 2-0 lead over the Afghanistan side. They are now inches short of breaking a world record, currently held by Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma's new-look Team India has been well led by the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel. Dube has been the star performer in both matches as he has scored twin half-centuries. The others have complemented him well to help the team bag the series with one game to go.

India one win short of Pakistan's world record

Now India are standing one win short of breaking Pakistan's world record of registering the most whitewash in the Bilateral T20I series. The Men in Blue have so far registered eight T20I series whitewash and are levelled with Pakistan in this tally. Another win will power the Blues to their ninth clean-sweep victory in the format.

India's white wash series wins in T20Is:

India vs Australia 2015/16 - India won 3-0

India vs Sri Lanka 2017/18 - India won 3-0

India vs West Indies 2018/19 - India won 3-0

India vs West Indies 2019 - India won 3-0

India vs New Zealand 2019/20 - India won 5-0

India vs New Zealand 2021/22 - India won 3-0

India vs West Indies 2021/22 - India won 3-0

India vs Sri Lanka 2021/22 - India won 3-0

The Men in Blue are unbeaten at home from 15 T20I series, a world record that they already hold. The Indians recently broke Pakistan's world record for most matches won in the format. They have secured wins in a total of 140 T20I games, while Pakistan have won 135 games in the format.

India will take on Afghanistan in the final T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Notably, the Men in Green are also facing New Zealand in a five-match series and are already 2-0 down. They came close of beating the Kiwis in the second T20I