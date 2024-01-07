IND vs AFG head-to-head: How have India and Afghanistan fared against each other in T20Is?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Rashid Khan.

India host Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series beginning on January 11 in Mohali. The two teams are set to compete in their final 20-over assignment before the World Cup in June this year. This will mark the first bilateral T20I series between the two sides.

India and Afghanistan have been pitted opposite in only a handful of T20I matches as their contests have come in multi-nation tournaments like the World Cup and the Asia Cup.

How India and Afghanistan have fared against each other?

The two sides have locked horns in five T20I contests since their first clash in 2010. India have prevailed on four of those face-offs while one game was abandoned. The Afghans have a blank in the win column.

The last completed T20I contest

While the last T20I contest between the two teams was the Asian Games final in Hangzhou, it wasn't a completed one with rain intervening in the first innings. The last completed T20I game between India and Afghanistan was the 2022 Asia Cup fixture, where Virat Kohli smashed a hundred. Kohli, who was having a slump, roared back to form with his maiden T20I ton against Afghanistan.

Kohli's 122* took India to a huge total of 212. The bowlers then did their work with great effect to restrict the opposition to just 111.

IND vs AFG T20I head-to-head:

Matches Played: 5

India won: 4

Afghanistan won: 0

Abandoned: 1

IND vs AFG series schedule:

1st T20I: 11 January, Mohali

2nd T20I: 14 January, Indore

3rd T20I: 17 January, Bengaluru