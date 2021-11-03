Dream11 IND vs AFG Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC T20WC 2021, India vs Afghanistan predicted XI

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO File photo of Virat Kohli.

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's inexplicable absence from the playing XI is in focus as India skipper Virat Kohli tries to figure the combination that can bring his team's floundering campaign back on track when it takes on a feisty Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

India's run has been derailed after two crushing defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand and the performance that they have put in is not worthy of a semi-final spot even though mathematics keeps their hopes alive.

Ahead of the do-or-die virtual clash, let's know which players can make a difference in the team of Dream XI:

Dream11 line-up Rishabh Pant, Devon Conway, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Ish Sodhi

Wicket-keeper (Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Shahzad)

Rishabh Pant has failed to fire in the last two games but still is hard to ignore given his credentials in the shortest format of the game. Mohammad Shahzad, on the other hand, has found form in his last game and is vital to Afghanistan's winning ambitions.

Batter (Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hazratullah Zazai, Rohit Sharma)

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are expected to return as the opening combination and could be at an advantage on the relatively faster batting surface of Abu Dhabi. Virat Kohli didn't fire as well in the last game but is the most in-form Indian batter. Among Afghans, only Hazratullah Zazai finds a spot in the line-up as he has been the most consistent batter for the side.

All-rounder (Mohammad Nabi, Ravindra Jadeja)

Mohammad Nabi hasn't been successful with the ball but has managed to pile up runs with the bat. The same is true for Ravindra Jadeja, who managed some runs before putting in a dismal bowling show in the embarrassing loss to New Zealand.

Bowler (Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin)

Jasprit Bumrah has been the lone wicket-taker in this World Cup for India, therefore finds a place in the XI. Apart from him, R Ashwin is expected to walk into the playing XI after Varun Chakravarthy failed to impress in the last two matches. Rashid Khan has been consistently picking wickets this World Cup and is the dangerman for Indian batters.

WEATHER REPORT

It will remain sunny throughout the day with temperatures hovering between 27-36 degree celsius. Strong winds are expected -- particularly during the afternoon with speeds likely to go past 23 km/h.

LIVE STREAMING

You can watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 2 game India vs Afghanistan Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.