IND vs AFG 3rd T20I produces first-ever double Super Over in International Cricket

The India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I produced the first Double Super Over in International Cricket. The match was an absolute humdinger as both the teams gave it their all to clinch the game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India defeated Afghanistan in a crazy T20I match which witnessed two Super Overs. The hosts clinched a humdinger when they registered a win by the barest of the margins. 40 overs of regular cricket and a Super over could not separate a winner between these two sides. It needed another one for India to win.

Afghanistan were asked to chase 213 in the second innings but they could not cross the line and instead matched India's target to take the things in the first Super Over. Afghanistan batted first and scored 16 runs. India could not manage to win and could only tie it. This saw the match moving into another Super Over and this time the hosts batted first.

India scored 11 runs off the second Super Over and then Afghanistan came to chase. Mohammad Nabi and Karim Janat batted for the visitors but Ravi Bishnoi got two wickets in his three balls as the Afghans were folded for just one run. With this India won the T20I series and completed a series white wash. This was India's 9th series whitewash of 3 or more matches.

India's Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Afghanistan's Playing XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik