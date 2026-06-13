IND vs AFG 1st ODI LIVE Score: Rain in Dharamsala delays toss, who will be India's number three?

Dharamsala:

India's preparations for the next ODI World Cup enter a significant phase as they take on Afghanistan in a three-match series. The first of the ODIs is being played in Dharamsala. Meanwhile, the series arrives at a crucial stage for both teams, with the next global tournament in the ODI format just a little more than a year away.

For India, however, squad planning has been complicated by injuries and workload management concerns that have affected the availability of several frontline fast bowlers. Those circumstances have created opportunities for uncapped seamers Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav, both of whom are expected to feature during the series.

India must also address a vacancy in the batting order following Virat Kohli's injury absence, with the No. 3 position yet to be finalised. Either Ishan Kishan or Yashasvi Jaiswal could feature in the XI.

In the meantime, the comments from bowling coach Morne Morkel suggest multiple options remain under consideration ahead of the opening match.

India also enter the contest seeking a response after a home ODI series defeat to New Zealand, their third loss of the current World Cup cycle and the first home series defeat since 2016 to a side other than Australia. On the other hand, Afghanistan arrive with momentum, having won five of their six ODI series during the same cycle, including a series victory over South Africa in the UAE.