June 13, 2026
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  4. IND vs AFG 1st ODI LIVE Score: Rain in Dharamsala delays toss, who will be India's number three?
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IND vs AFG 1st ODI LIVE Score: Rain in Dharamsala delays toss, who will be India's number three?

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

The rain has delayed the toss presentation ahead of the first ODI between India and Afghanistan in Dharamsala. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli misses the series owing to injury, allowing either Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ishan Kishan to find a place in the playing XI.

HPCA Stadium is covered in Dharamsala
HPCA Stadium is covered in Dharamsala Image Source : BCCI
Dharamsala:

India's preparations for the next ODI World Cup enter a significant phase as they take on Afghanistan in a three-match series. The first of the ODIs is being played in Dharamsala.  Meanwhile, the series arrives at a crucial stage for both teams, with the next global tournament in the ODI format just a little more than a year away. 

For India, however, squad planning has been complicated by injuries and workload management concerns that have affected the availability of several frontline fast bowlers. Those circumstances have created opportunities for uncapped seamers Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav, both of whom are expected to feature during the series. 

India must also address a vacancy in the batting order following Virat Kohli's injury absence, with the No. 3 position yet to be finalised. Either Ishan Kishan or Yashasvi Jaiswal could feature in the XI. 

In the meantime, the comments from bowling coach Morne Morkel suggest multiple options remain under consideration ahead of the opening match.

India also enter the contest seeking a response after a home ODI series defeat to New Zealand, their third loss of the current World Cup cycle and the first home series defeat since 2016 to a side other than Australia. On the other hand, Afghanistan arrive with momentum, having won five of their six ODI series during the same cycle, including a series victory over South Africa in the UAE.

 

Live updates :IND vs AFG 1st ODI live cricket score

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  • 2:25 PM (IST)Jun 13, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Afghanistan Probable Playing XI:

    Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami/Mohammad Saleem

  • 2:20 PM (IST)Jun 13, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    India probable playing XI:

    Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan/Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar/Prince Yadav

  • 2:16 PM (IST)Jun 13, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Photography time!

    Gurnoor Brar Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav are sharpening their photography skills at the moment.  

    India Tv - Gurnoor Brar Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav
    (Image Source : BCCI)Gurnoor Brar Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav

  • 2:12 PM (IST)Jun 13, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    And the wait continues..

    A light drizzle continues to fall over the venue, keeping conditions far from ideal for a start. The two supersoppers that were earlier in operation have temporarily halted as the rain persists. Most spectators are currently taking cover, with many using umbrellas or raincoats to shield themselves from the weather. The delay continues as ground staff wait for an improvement in conditions.

  • 1:52 PM (IST)Jun 13, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Expect more delay

    No start appears likely in the immediate future as the outfield remains wet. Players including Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav and KL Rahul were seen spending time in the dressing room, alongside Kuldeep Yadav and members of the support staff. Grey clouds continue to hang low over the ground, partially shrouding the surrounding mountains, as conditions stay firmly unsettled.

  • 1:48 PM (IST)Jun 13, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    More rain anticipated

    Ground staff are increasing coverage across the field as more sheets are brought in, suggesting expectations of further rain. The skies remain overcast and dark, with conditions looking unsettled overhead. However, the surface is known for quick drainage, which could allow play to resume swiftly once the rain clears.

  • 1:38 PM (IST)Jun 13, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Raining heavily now!

    Ground staff have deployed additional covers over the run-up area as rain continues to fall at the venue. Conditions remain wet, with no let-up in the showers at this stage.

  • 1:37 PM (IST)Jun 13, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    What did Prasidh Krishna say before the match?

    "We’ve been working on that length for quite some time now, and it’s really pleasing for me to see it come off in game time as well. The idea is to bowl a little fuller and hit that uncomfortable length where batsmen find it difficult to make decisions. (Changes for the white-ball) The changes are mainly about the approach and mindset. We’ve played T20s, then a one-off Test, and now we go back to white-ball cricket. As I said before the Test, it’s about adapting to the situation, the format, and the demands of the game. For me, it’s about trying to keep things tight, block the runs, and make it harder for the batsmen. It’s very important. As a group, we’ve been playing this format together for a while now, so we understand each other’s roles well. (On the importance of the series) These matches help us find the right combinations and build the right rhythm going into the World Cup. We also get to learn what’s working, what can improve, and what we can take forward into the tournament. (On being a senior in this squad) Honestly, nothing really changes. We’ve all been playing together for quite some time, so there isn’t a strong sense of seniority. We all learn from each other and support each other — that’s the best way to move forward as a team," Krishna said.

  • 1:24 PM (IST)Jun 13, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Why is Virat Kohli not part of Afghanistan ODIs?

    Star batter Virat Kohli is out of the series, owing to a distal semimembranosus tendon tear. In his absence, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been called up by the selectors. Either of him or Ishan Kishan can bat at number three in the series.

  • 1:21 PM (IST)Jun 13, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The weather update isn't great!

    Well, the weather update says that the match will be heavily affected by the rain. It won't be surprising if it's called off at a certain stage. Currently, the rain has stopped at the HPCA Stadium as the super sopper is currently drying the ground. However, there's a 60-70% chance of the rain coming back. 

  • 1:17 PM (IST)Jun 13, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Hellooo from Dharamsala!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI between India and Afghanistan in Dharamsala. Currently, the rain has delayed the proceedings as the wait for the toss presentation continues. 

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