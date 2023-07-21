Virat Kohli registers multiple milestones; becomes first ever in history to record fifty in 500th game

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

India's star player Virat Kohli stood tall on Day 1 of the second Test against West Indies as he helped the team dominate the opening day of the contest. Kohli's 87 came in a situation when India lost four wickets inside 43 runs as the Windies made a roaring comeback into the second session of Day 1. In his opening day show, Kohli went on to register multiple milestones in his record 500th International game.

The Indian stalwart went on to register three major milestones in his record appearance for the Men in Blue on the opening Day. The former Indian captain became the first-ever batsman in the history of cricket to hit fifty in his 500th International game. Before Kohli, 9 players have breached the 500 mark but none has crossed fifty in this appearance.

Kohli becomes the fifth-highest run scorer in cricket

This was not the only major feat he achieved. The 34-year-old also became the fifth-highest run-scorer in the history of International cricket as he jumped past South Africa's Jacques Kallis. Kohli's 87 unbeaten took him to 25548 runs in all three formats. He is 14 runs clear of the Proteas giant and now is in the top five of the tally. Kohli shares a special spot alongside fellow great Sachin Tendulkar (34357), Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (28016), Australia's Ricky Ponting (27483) and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (25957) in the list of players to score most runs in International cricket.

Kohli's special love for No.4 in Tests

Kohli's special love for No.4 in Test cricket saw another chapter being unfolded. The Indian star went past New Zealand's Ross Talyor to take the 5th spot in players to hit the most Test runs batting at No.4. Kohli has 7097 runs to his name, ten more than the Kiwi star. He is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (13492), Mahela Jayawardene (9509), Jacques Kallis (9033) and Brian Lara (7535) in the tally.

India ended Day 1 of the second Test on high. The Men in Blue have Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten in the middle as the visitors amass 288/4 on the opening day. Indian were good in the first session too with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal taking their team to 121/0 at Lunch.

