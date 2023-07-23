IND v WI: Ajinkya Rahane closes in on Sunil Gavaskar, Mohammad Azharuddin with special act against West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli

IND vs WI: Indian star Ajinkya Rahane received a boost to his International Cricket when he was named the team's Test vice-captain for the West Indies series. Rahane, who has played 85 Tests now, got a comeback game in the World Test Championship final against Australia and is now in the two-match Windies series in what is being said as a longer rope. Even though he looks to make a mark with the bat in the Windies Tests, he displayed a brilliant act in the second Test against the Windies.

Rahane is said as one of the best fielders at slips and he just made consolidated the remark when he took a splendid left-handed catch at first slip to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood. The 35-year-old took a great reflex catch when Jadeja found the edge of Blackwood from over the wicket. The ball touched Ishan Kishan's gloves too but Rahane judged the ball well and took a brilliant left-handed catch.

Rahane closes in on Gavaskar, Azharuddin

Meanwhile, this catch brought him close to former Indian captains Sunil Gavaskar and Mohammad Azharuddin in the tally of most catches in Test cricket by fielders. This was Rahane's 102nd grab and he now stands three behind Azharuddin and six behind the little master. In terms of most catches taken by fielders in Tests, current coach Rahul Dravid leads the tally with 210 takes, followed by Mahela Jayawardene, who has 205 to his name.

West Indies looked to cut trail on Day 3

The Rahane spectacular came in the 87th over when the Windies were 178/3 but then lost the fourth one in the form of Blackwood. The right-handed batter walked back after making 20. Mohammed Siraj then scalped Joshua Da Silva's wicket with a ripper reverse swinger before rain came down in the final session. Before the rain came down, West Indies went back at 208/5 with a trail of 230 more on them.

Latest Cricket News