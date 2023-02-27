IND v AUS: Ganguly feels Rahul will be criticised if he fails to score, states Gill has to wait for his chance

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sourav Ganguly opens on KL Rahul's form

IND vs AUS: Indian batsman KL Rahul's form has been a centre point of talk since he has struggled to score runs for his team. Rahul's last fifty came 11 innings back and has not crossed the 25-run mark even once since his last 50. Venkatesh Parasad and Aakash Chopra were at a fierce loggerheads on KL Rahul. While the former questioned Rahul's place in the team, Chopra defended the criticism.

Meanwhile, now former BCCI President Ganguly has opened up on the form of Rahul and his criticism. "When you don't score runs in India, obviously you will get flak. KL Rahul hasn't been the only one. There have been players in the past also," Ganguly said to PTI.

Ganguly opens why Rahul is being preferred

Meanwhile, Ganguly has stated that the team management thinks Rahul is an important player and that might be the case team is preferring the opening batsman. "There's so much focus and attention with lot of pressure on players. The team management thinks he is an important player for the team. At the end of the day, what coach and captain thinks is important," he said.

Gill has to wait: Ganguly

Shubman Gill has been in sublime form in the limited overs format but is kept on the sidelines in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Ganguly said that the young Indian star will have to wait for his opportunities. "I am sure when his time comes, he will also get a lot of opportunities. I think the selectors, the captain and the coach think of him and rate him very highly. That's why he is playing ODIs and T20Is, and he has performed as well. But at the present moment, perhaps message from team management is that he has to wait," Ganguly said.

The former Indian captain also believes that the Aussies might find it hard to avoid a 4-0 whitewash at the hands of India. "India is a different beast in India. They are a pretty good team all around but in India they are pretty hard to beat. When it starts turning, they are a better side than anyone," he was sharp in his response. I think so (the scoreline will be 4-0). I don't know how Australia can stop it," he added.

