IND v AFG Pitch Report: How will the surface at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai play for the 3rd ODI?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the third and final ODI of the ongoing series between India and Afghanistan. The two sides will meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on June 20, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

Notably, the Men in Blue have already won the series, having won the first two games. Led by Shubman Gill, India has been in impeccable form, and they will be looking for a clean sweep as they take on Afghanistan in the clash. The likes of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan performed exceptionally well in the last game, and another big performance could be expected from the star batters in the upcoming game.

Gill amassed 84* runs in the first ODI and scored 154 in the second clash. Performing at the peak of his powers, Gill will be a big problem for Afghanistan in the clash. As for the visitors, they will hope to register a consolation victory; however, considering the Indian team’s form, it could be quite a task for Afghanistan if they are looking to snatch a victory away from team India. With the game right around the corner, many fans will also be wondering how the pitch will fare as both sides lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

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MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report:

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is quite slow. Traditionally, the surface has been known to support the spinners, and the batters should look to stay patient in the early stages of the game and accelerate in the latter stages. Opting to bowl first and limiting their opponents to a subpar total could prove to be a wise decision in the clash.

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Abdul Malik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Afsar Zazai(w), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rahmanullah, Sediqullah Atal, Ikram Alikhil

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Manav Suthar

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