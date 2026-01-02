IND U19 vs SA U19 Youth ODI series live: When and where to watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Indian team in action? IND U19 vs SA U19 Youth ODI series live: India will be gearing up for the U19 World Cup 2026 with their three-match ODI series against South Africa. Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be leading the Indian team in the series. Here are the live streaming details.

The India U19 team will take on South Africa U19 in their last Youth ODI assignment ahead of the upcoming World Cup 2026. The Indian team will be looking to make the most of this series that gets underway on January 3 as they look be in the best shape for the U19 ODI World Cup, which will begin on January 15.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be leading the Indian team in the bilateral series against the Proteas side, with regular captain Ayush Mhatre and vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra resting due to wrist injuries.

"Mhatre and Malhotra have sustained wrist injuries and will miss the South Africa tour. The duo will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for further management of their injuries and will join the team for the ICC Men’s Under-19 World Cup," BCCI wrote while announcing the Indian team for the three-match series against South Africa.

The two will be returning for the World Cup. Meanwhile, India have been placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, USA and Bangladesh in the World Cup, where 16 teams will be in action. India are the most successful team in the history of the competition with five titles, while Australia are the reigning champions and have won four World Cups.

However, the Indian side will look to make the most of the ODI series against South Africa. Ahead of that series, here are the live streaming details of it.

When will the India U19 vs South Africa U19 1st Youth ODI take place?

The India U19 vs South Africa U19 1st Youth ODI will be played on Saturday, January 3.

At what time will the India U19 vs South Africa U19 1st Youth ODI begin?

The India U19 vs South Africa U19 1st Youth ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where is the India U19 vs South Africa U19 1st Youth ODI being played?

The India U19 vs South Africa U19 1st Youth ODI will be played at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

Where can you watch the India U19 vs South Africa U19 1st Youth ODI in India?

The live streaming for the India U19 vs South Africa U19 1st Youth ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.