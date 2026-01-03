Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. IND U19 vs SA U19 live score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi in focus in 1st Youth ODI as India bat first

IND U19 vs SA U19 live score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi in focus in 1st Youth ODI as India bat first

IND U19 vs SA U19 live score: The first Youth ODI between India and South Africa got underway today in Benoni. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is leading the Indian team as South Africa U19 won the toss and opted to field first.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Image Source : AP
Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

IND U19 vs SA U19 live score: The first Youth ODI between India and South Africa got underway today in Benoni as South Africa opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is leading India U19 for the first time and has become the youngest captain in the history of the game. Can he lead India to victory in his first game as captain? Follow for live score:

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Vaibhav Suryavanshi Ind Vs Sa
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\