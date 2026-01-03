IND U19 vs SA U19 live score: The first Youth ODI between India and South Africa got underway today in Benoni as South Africa opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is leading India U19 for the first time and has become the youngest captain in the history of the game. Can he lead India to victory in his first game as captain? Follow for live score:
IND U19 vs SA U19 live score: Vaibhav Suryavanshi in focus in 1st Youth ODI as India bat first
IND U19 vs SA U19 live score: The first Youth ODI between India and South Africa got underway today in Benoni. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is leading the Indian team as South Africa U19 won the toss and opted to field first.
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Venezuela accuses US of targeting military, civilian infrastructure after multiple blasts in Caracas
-
BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026 squad over Bangladesh row
-
Maharashtra municipal corporation polls 2026: Mahayuti wins 64 seats unopposed even before polling
-
Toxic: Tara Sutaria joins Yash's gangster-drama after Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara and Kiara Advani
Advertisement
Advertisement