IND-U19 vs ENG-U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre star as India settle for thrilling draw vs England The first four-day game between India Under-19 and England Under-19 ended in a thrilling draw as England finished seven down for 270 runs chasing 350 runs. Mhatre was the centurion for India in the first innings while Suryavanshi impressed with his all-round skills.

Beckenham:

The first youth Test between India and England ended in a thrilling draw on Tuesday (July 15) in Beckenham. The visitors were only three wickets away from winning, while England needed only 80 runs when the stumps were called. England under-19 captain Hamza Shaikh slammed a century in the second innings, while for India, Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi starred.

Mhatre scored 102 runs in the first innings off just 115 balls with 14 fours and two sixes. Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu, Rahul Kumar and RS Ambrish also notched up fifties as India posted a mammoth total of 540 runs. In response, four batters crossed the 50-run mark for the home team as well, but none of them reached a century, with Rocky Flintoff getting out on 93. England were bundled out for 493 runs with Henil Patel accounting for three wickets.

Vaibhav slams quickfire fifty in second innings

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was the star with the ball in the first innings, picking up two wickets for 35 runs in 13 overs, making a case for an all-rounder. His bowling success rubbed off on his batting as well, as the youngster slammed 56 runs off 44 balls in the second innings with nine fours and a six to his name. Vihaan and Ambrish also notched up their half-centuries, but India succumbed to Archie Vaughan, son of Michael Vaughan, who picked up six wickets to get bowled out for 248 runs.

England go for 350-run target

England Under-19 were set a 350-run target and the hosts went for it on the final day. Their captain Hamza Shaikh slammed a century while Ben Mayes and Thomas Rew also scored fifties as England were 243/4 at one stage in 48 overs. However, they lost three quick wickets to get reduced to 258/7 to eventually shut shop in the final session as the match ended in a thrilling draw. Indian bowlers tried their best but couldn't nip out the remaining three wickets.

