IND U19 vs ENG U19 Chelmsford weather report: Will rain wash away day 2 of second youth Test? With India U19 all set to take on England U19 on day 2 of the ongoing second youth Test between the two sides, let us have a look at the weather forecast for the upcoming day of the clash, and whether rain could play spoilsport.

Chelmsford:

India U19 and England U19 are all set to continue their ongoing second youth Test at the County Ground, Chelmsford. The two sides locked horns on day 1 of the clash and will continue with day 2 on July 21. Day 1 of the clash saw the game begin with England coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side got off to a horrid start with the bat as openers. BJ Dawkins and Adam Thomas departed for ducks each as England got off to a terrible start. Things went from bad to worse for the hosts as India’s bowling attack continued to establish its dominance through consistent breakthroughs.

With day 2 of the clash approaching, many would be wondering how the weather could fare as India U19 gear up to take on England U19 at Chelmsford at the County Ground.

IND U19 vs ENG U19 Chelmsford Weather Report

The weather report does not bring good news for either team and the fans. There is a 51 percent chance of rain in the afternoon that could continue until 2 pm. After that, the chances drop down to 21 per cent. The two siwill hope that rain does not play spoilsport and they can have a clear day of cricket.

India hope to take remaining wickets on day 2

It is worth noting that England’s score currently reads 229/7. Ekansh Singh and James Minto are standing at the crease for England on a score of 66* and 18* runs, respectively. RS Ambrish, Naman Pushpak, and Aditya Rawat took two wickets each on day 1, with Henil Patel taking one wicket as well.

India will hope to take the remaining three wickets as soon as possible and get out to bat in the game. The likes or Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi are expected to open for India in the first innings.

Also Read: