IND U19 vs ENG U19: Ayush Mhatre steps up after Vaibhav Suryavanshi's dismissal with magnificent century India U19's star skipper Ayush Mhatre was exceptional for his side in the first innings of the first youth Test against India. After Vaibhav Suryavanshi's cheap dismissal, Mhatre went on to complete his century against England.

Beckenham:

India U19 kicked off their first youth Test against England U19 on July 12. Both sides locked horns at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham, for the game, and the clash began with the Indian team coming in to bat first after winning the toss.

Team India got off to a shaky start to the clash, as in-form youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi departed after scoring just 14 runs in 13 deliveries. The 14-year-old, after a stellar show in the recently concluded ODI series, failed to make an impact in the first innings.

However, after Suryavanshi’s dismissal, India’s skipper, Ayush Mhatre, stepped up and put in an exceptional performance. The 17-year-old, leading from the front, amassed 102 runs in 115 deliveries and put the hosts on the back foot right from the get-go.

During his stay at the crease, Mhatre hit 14 fours and two sixes and maintained a strike rate of 88.69 as well.

India amass 450 runs on day 1

Speaking of the game between India and England, alongside Mhatre, Vihaan Malhotra put in a brilliant show for the visitors as well. The youngster, batting at number 3, scored 67 runs in 99 deliveries. Furthermore, Abhigyan Kundu added 90 runs on the board, with Rahul Kumar scoring 85 in 81.

By the end of day 1 of the clash, India U19’s score read 450 runs with the loss of seven wickets. The side will kick off day 2 with RS Ambrish and Henil Patel on the crease.

As for England, Alex Green, Jack Home, and Archie Vaughan were the highest wicket takers on day 1 with two wickets each to their names. Ralphie Albert took one wicket as well. The hosts will hope to take the remaining three wickets as quickly as possible and limit India under 500 runs in the first innings.

